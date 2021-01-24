Pendal Group Limited Cuts Stock Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Pendal Group Limited lessened its holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 91.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 193,328 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RHI. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its stake in Robert Half International by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,752,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,488,000 after buying an additional 613,471 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Robert Half International in the 3rd quarter worth $22,922,000. AJO LP increased its stake in Robert Half International by 112.1% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 668,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,411,000 after buying an additional 353,490 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Robert Half International by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,619,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,742,000 after buying an additional 128,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Robert Half International by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 403,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,339,000 after buying an additional 93,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RHI opened at $68.31 on Friday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.38 and a 12 month high of $69.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.36. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cfra upgraded Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Robert Half International from $66.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Robert Half International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Robert Half International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Featured Article: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.