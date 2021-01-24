Pendal Group Limited Grows Stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Pendal Group Limited grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 11.1% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 165.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 9,455 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 39.2% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 5,519 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 18.3% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 9.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,344,000 after buying an additional 4,897 shares during the period. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

FRT has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.47.

FRT stock opened at $88.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $64.11 and a 52 week high of $131.31.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($1.51). The company had revenue of $208.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.57 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 21.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.98%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Featured Article: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.