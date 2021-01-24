Pendal Group Limited Has $1.19 Million Position in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Pendal Group Limited lifted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited owned 0.10% of Acadia Realty Trust worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 40.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 113.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Eii Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $126,000. 99.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AKR opened at $15.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.04, a P/E/G ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.38. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $26.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.33). Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 1.10%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $54,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on AKR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Acadia Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.78.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

