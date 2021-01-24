Pendal Group Limited Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON)

Pendal Group Limited boosted its holdings in shares of Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in AON were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AON. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the 3rd quarter worth $897,710,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in AON by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,183,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $450,527,000 after acquiring an additional 705,937 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in AON during the 3rd quarter worth $109,243,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the 3rd quarter worth $51,505,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AON by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,000,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,713,579,000 after acquiring an additional 182,820 shares during the period. 95.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AON opened at $206.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 0.83. Aon Plc has a 12 month low of $143.93 and a 12 month high of $238.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. AON had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aon Plc will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.07%.

AON announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, November 20th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

AON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $228.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $231.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AON from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. AON presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.46.

In other AON news, President Eric Andersen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $987,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $186.55 per share, with a total value of $1,865,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

