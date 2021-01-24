Pendal Group Limited Has $1.56 Million Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Pendal Group Limited lowered its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 45.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,828 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 19,062 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in CVS Health by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 11,927 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 47.0% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 5.1% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,585 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $74.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $97.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $52.04 and a one year high of $77.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $67.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.54 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 7,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $499,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,023 shares in the company, valued at $561,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $4,842,761.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 586,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,139,094. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,044 shares of company stock valued at $9,218,750. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on CVS shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.93.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

