Pendal Group Limited Increases Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Pendal Group Limited increased its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 249.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,218 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,892,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $753,198,000 after buying an additional 5,633,544 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the second quarter valued at $78,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 8.6% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 28,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 15.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 274,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,580,000 after purchasing an additional 36,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the third quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IPG. TheStreet raised The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Moffett Nathanson raised The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The Interpublic Group of Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.44.

Shares of IPG opened at $24.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.03. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.63 and a 52 week high of $25.23. The stock has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.20. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 6.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael Isor Roth sold 375,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total value of $8,004,935.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

About The Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

