Pendal Group Limited Increases Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Pendal Group Limited raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 185.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,686 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,694 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,360,686 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,957,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253,254 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Cacti Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.4% in the third quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 195,689 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,030,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 6.0% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,225 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.1% in the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 23,475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,590,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

In other news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total transaction of $213,993.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,320,558.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BDX has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $262.00 to $297.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.38.

NYSE:BDX opened at $258.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.44. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $197.75 and a one year high of $286.72. The stock has a market cap of $75.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.27. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.31 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.