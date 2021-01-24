Pendal Group Limited Invests $1.01 Million in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 44,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The Mosaic by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 50,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 26,071 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in shares of The Mosaic during the fourth quarter worth about $309,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of The Mosaic by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 74,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 9,283 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Mosaic during the fourth quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of The Mosaic by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MOS stock opened at $28.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.87, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.34 and its 200 day moving average is $19.29. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $29.34.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. The Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MOS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of The Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.66.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

