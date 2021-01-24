Pendal Group Limited Invests $1.03 Million in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 463 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 1,402.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,127,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,277 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter worth $257,844,000. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter worth $218,549,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 568,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $971,770,000 after acquiring an additional 68,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 133.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 119,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,006,000 after buying an additional 68,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,066.24 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,107.29 and a twelve month high of $2,290.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.62 billion, a PE ratio of 62.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,147.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,886.55.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $12.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $15.98 by ($3.71). Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $45.54 EPS. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Booking from $1,721.00 to $1,709.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on Booking from $1,960.00 to $2,290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Booking from $2,165.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,926.07.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

