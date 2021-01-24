Pendal Group Limited Invests $1.15 Million in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 51,118 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JNPR. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the second quarter worth $297,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the second quarter worth $35,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 16.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 257,339 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,531,000 after acquiring an additional 36,470 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 3,668.2% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 44,955 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 43,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 4.0% during the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 107,949 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 4,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $220,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

JNPR opened at $25.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.93 and its 200 day moving average is $22.89. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.20 and a fifty-two week high of $26.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JNPR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays raised shares of Juniper Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Juniper Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.84.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

