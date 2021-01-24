Pendal Group Limited Invests $1.16 Million in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 123,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,000. Pendal Group Limited owned about 0.07% of Empire State Realty Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESRT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $67,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 4.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,918,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,311,000 after acquiring an additional 86,889 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 14.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 128.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,319,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,239,000 after acquiring an additional 743,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 56.8% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 31,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 11,485 shares during the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESRT stock opened at $9.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 6.06. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.19 and a 52-week high of $14.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -907.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.24.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.18). Empire State Realty Trust had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 0.25%. Equities analysts expect that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ESRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Empire State Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.45.

Empire State Realty Trust Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

