Pendal Group Limited Invests $1.38 Million in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 28,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Ventas in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Ventas in the third quarter valued at $38,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ventas alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on VTR. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ventas from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Ventas from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ventas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.53.

Ventas stock opened at $49.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $13.35 and a one year high of $63.38.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $918.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.61 million. Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. Ventas’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.75%.

In related news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,937,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

Read More: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.