Pendal Group Limited Invests $1.48 Million in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TRI. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 10.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,054,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,516,000 after purchasing an additional 293,831 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the second quarter worth about $107,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the second quarter worth about $266,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. 20.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.36.

Shares of TRI stock opened at $81.50 on Friday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12 month low of $52.23 and a 12 month high of $89.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.16. The company has a market cap of $40.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 31.66%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Thomson Reuters’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and business information services to professionals in the United States, Other Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print.

