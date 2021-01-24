Pendal Group Limited Lowers Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Pendal Group Limited trimmed its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,802 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 75.0% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

LLY opened at $206.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.19 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $170.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $117.06 and a 12-month high of $206.54.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.01%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total value of $39,053,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,807,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,606,855,525.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of several research reports. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $182.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.00.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

