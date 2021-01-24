Pendal Group Limited Lowers Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Pendal Group Limited lessened its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 43.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,561 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $2,055,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 68,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,715,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $525,000. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 62,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,843,000 after acquiring an additional 16,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $163.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.62 and a 200-day moving average of $149.22. The firm has a market cap of $430.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $109.16 and a 1-year high of $165.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on JNJ. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.50.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

