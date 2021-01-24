Pendal Group Limited Lowers Stock Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Pendal Group Limited lowered its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,599 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,864 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 459.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 106,438 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 87,411 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 13,024 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 246.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,980 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 8,520 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 25,929 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 12,748 shares during the period. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HII. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Vertical Research downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $202.00 to $176.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.67.

In related news, Director Stephen R. Wilson sold 460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.96, for a total transaction of $72,201.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 2.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $167.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.29. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.44 and a 1 year high of $278.21.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The aerospace company reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 36.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

