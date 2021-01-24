Pendal Group Limited Purchases New Holdings in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 86,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its position in Shaw Communications by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 586,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,278,000 after buying an additional 7,495 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Shaw Communications by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 72,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Shaw Communications in the third quarter worth $227,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its position in Shaw Communications by 20.0% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Shaw Communications by 57.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 588,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,732,000 after buying an additional 215,394 shares during the last quarter. 57.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Shaw Communications from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Shaw Communications in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Shaw Communications from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Shaw Communications from $29.50 to $28.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Shaw Communications from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.13.

NYSE:SJR opened at $17.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.58. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.20 and a 52-week high of $20.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.79 and a 200 day moving average of $17.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 11.09%. Shaw Communications’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0776 per share. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 93.94%.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

