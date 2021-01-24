Pendal Group Limited Raises Holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Pendal Group Limited lifted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 23.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 137.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the third quarter worth about $212,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 11.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the third quarter worth about $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

TRNO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Terreno Realty from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Terreno Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Terreno Realty in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Terreno Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.88.

Terreno Realty stock opened at $57.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 47.95 and a beta of 0.54. Terreno Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $42.12 and a 12 month high of $64.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.32.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $47.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.12 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 5.20%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.06%.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO).

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.