Pendal Group Limited Sells 12,121 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Pendal Group Limited reduced its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 73.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,121 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Anthem by 1.7% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Anthem by 4.3% in the third quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC raised its position in Anthem by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ANTM. Truist increased their target price on Anthem from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on Anthem from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Anthem from $325.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Anthem from $349.00 to $337.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Anthem presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.37.

NYSE ANTM opened at $314.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $319.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $292.87. Anthem, Inc. has a one year low of $171.03 and a one year high of $340.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.16. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.81 billion. Equities analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total value of $1,822,987.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,475 shares in the company, valued at $12,024,591.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

