Pendal Group Limited Sells 217,263 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Pendal Group Limited reduced its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 86.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217,263 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 19,038,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,234,000 after buying an additional 1,722,591 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,403,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,042,000 after buying an additional 549,672 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco in the 3rd quarter worth $16,416,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,257,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,758,000 after buying an additional 422,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,398,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,716,000 after buying an additional 250,286 shares in the last quarter. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BTI stock opened at $37.93 on Friday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $27.32 and a 52-week high of $45.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.57.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson and Hedges, 555, Peter Stuyvesant, Double Happiness, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

