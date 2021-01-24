Pendal Group Limited Sells 248,068 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Pendal Group Limited lowered its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 65.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 248,068 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. South State CORP. bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE opened at $11.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04. General Electric has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $13.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.18. The firm has a market cap of $97.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $6.81 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

