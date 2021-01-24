Pendal Group Limited Sells 4,400 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Pendal Group Limited lessened its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 324,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,720,000 after acquiring an additional 21,136 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 77,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 4.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 552,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,713,000 after acquiring an additional 25,919 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the third quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 89.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMH. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.73.

In other news, Director James H. Kropp sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $203,420.00. Also, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes acquired 122,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.94 per share, for a total transaction of $3,531,171.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 146,611 shares of company stock worth $4,324,345 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMH opened at $31.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $32.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.24 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 11.72%. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.02%.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

