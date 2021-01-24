Pendal Group Limited Sells 5,842 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Pendal Group Limited lessened its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,842 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Aramark were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Aramark by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 6,937,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,940,000 after acquiring an additional 280,442 shares during the last quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Aramark by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,905,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,000 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Aramark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,623,000. Soros Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Aramark by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 2,000,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,911,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Aramark by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,952,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,578,000 after purchasing an additional 558,056 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aramark alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ARMK shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Aramark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Aramark from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Aramark from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Aramark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.92.

In related news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 25,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $956,927.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,697,874.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Aramark stock opened at $35.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.38 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.60 and its 200 day moving average is $30.09. Aramark has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $46.76.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aramark will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.