Pendal Group Limited Takes $1.04 Million Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 59,736 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Invesco by 21.7% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 7,894,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $90,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,347 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Invesco by 36.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,828,561 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,094,000 after buying an additional 1,299,856 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco by 8.2% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,520,066 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,574,000 after buying an additional 342,305 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco by 4.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,714,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,565,000 after buying an additional 69,782 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco by 43.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,510,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,237,000 after buying an additional 459,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.
NYSE IVZ opened at $20.97 on Friday. Invesco Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.38 and a 1-year high of $22.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.22 and a 200-day moving average of $13.75. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Invesco from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Invesco from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup raised Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Invesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.42.
Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.
