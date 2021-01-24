Pendal Group Limited Takes $1.04 Million Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 59,736 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Invesco by 21.7% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 7,894,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $90,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,347 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Invesco by 36.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,828,561 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,094,000 after buying an additional 1,299,856 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco by 8.2% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,520,066 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,574,000 after buying an additional 342,305 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco by 4.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,714,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,565,000 after buying an additional 69,782 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco by 43.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,510,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,237,000 after buying an additional 459,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IVZ opened at $20.97 on Friday. Invesco Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.38 and a 1-year high of $22.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.22 and a 200-day moving average of $13.75. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. Invesco had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Invesco from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Invesco from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup raised Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Invesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.42.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

