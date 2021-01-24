Pendal Group Limited Trims Holdings in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

Pendal Group Limited cut its holdings in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,032 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Limited owned approximately 0.08% of Columbia Property Trust worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CXP. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Columbia Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $171,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Columbia Property Trust by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 182,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 20,689 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Columbia Property Trust by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Columbia Property Trust by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,228,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Columbia Property Trust by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 259,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CXP opened at $14.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.52. Columbia Property Trust has a twelve month low of $7.63 and a twelve month high of $22.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -282.80 and a beta of 1.31.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Columbia Property Trust had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $82.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CXP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Columbia Property Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Truist cut shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a research note on Monday, December 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.40.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

