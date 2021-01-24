Pendal Group Limited Trims Stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Pendal Group Limited decreased its position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,334 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in WestRock were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WRK. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WestRock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of WestRock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WestRock stock opened at $46.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. WestRock has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $47.77.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. WestRock had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that WestRock will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on WestRock from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on WestRock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on WestRock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on WestRock from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on WestRock from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

In related news, insider James B. Porter sold 19,202 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $831,830.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,084,297.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

