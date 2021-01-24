PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $21.71 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) will report $21.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $21.26 million and the highest estimate coming in at $22.16 million. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital posted sales of $24.64 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will report full-year sales of $88.38 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $84.82 million to $91.94 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $90.80 million, with estimates ranging from $84.72 million to $96.88 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover PennantPark Floating Rate Capital.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The asset manager reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 million. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 19.28% and a return on equity of 9.04%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PFLT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFLT opened at $11.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $432.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.79 and its 200 day moving average is $9.21. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 12 month low of $3.34 and a 12 month high of $12.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 15th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.22%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.79%.

In related news, Director Samuel L. Katz sold 17,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.85, for a total transaction of $187,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,775. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Samuel L. Katz sold 7,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $79,374.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFLT. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,259,858 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,796,000 after acquiring an additional 143,486 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 26.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 290,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 61,357 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 19.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 303,295 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 48,533 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 13.6% during the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 363,381 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 43,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 171.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,727 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 28,901 shares during the last quarter. 29.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

