Peony Price Hits $0.0071 (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. One Peony token can now be bought for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Peony has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. Peony has a market cap of $45,442.19 and approximately $2,882.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.39 or 0.00032099 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00006532 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000020 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000101 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 63.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Peony

Peony is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 6,365,845 tokens. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Peony Token Trading

Peony can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

