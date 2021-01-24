Peony Price Up 7.9% Over Last Week (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 24th. Peony has a market capitalization of $50,362.18 and approximately $2,824.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Peony has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Peony token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Peony alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 33.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00037896 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006388 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000018 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000096 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 70.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Peony Token Profile

PNY is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 6,382,304 tokens. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Peony Token Trading

Peony can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Peony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.