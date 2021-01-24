pEOS (PEOS) Price Tops $0.0010 on Major Exchanges

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. Over the last week, pEOS has traded 367.1% higher against the US dollar. pEOS has a market cap of $851,729.47 and $255.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One pEOS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003158 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00055160 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.89 or 0.00128743 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00076631 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.55 or 0.00285085 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00072053 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00039361 BTC.

About pEOS

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. pEOS’s official website is peos.one . pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for pEOS is medium.com/@pEOS_one

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

Buying and Selling pEOS

pEOS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade pEOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy pEOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

