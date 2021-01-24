PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Position Increased by McCollum Christoferson Group LLC

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises 2.2% of McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

In related news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $1,710,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,085,192.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.89.

PepsiCo stock opened at $138.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.68. The company has a market cap of $191.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $148.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

See Also: How is a price target determined?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.