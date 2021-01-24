Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.14.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Personalis in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Personalis from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Personalis from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Personalis in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

In related news, insider Richard Chen sold 1,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.37, for a total value of $39,534.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,370 shares in the company, valued at $4,050,526.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 2,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $81,225.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,876,932.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,404 shares of company stock worth $1,327,721. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSNL. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Personalis by 7.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Personalis during the second quarter worth about $26,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Personalis by 18.6% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Personalis by 607.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 4,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Personalis by 25.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 7,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Personalis stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.92. 611,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,105,715. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.71 and a 200 day moving average of $26.98. Personalis has a 1-year low of $4.27 and a 1-year high of $53.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -45.21 and a beta of 1.71.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 27.53% and a negative net margin of 45.13%. The firm had revenue of $19.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.25 million. Research analysts anticipate that Personalis will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Personalis Company Profile

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

