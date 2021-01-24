Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.08 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) will post $1.08 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Perspecta’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.07 billion and the highest is $1.09 billion. Perspecta reported sales of $1.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perspecta will report full year sales of $4.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.41 billion to $4.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.95 billion to $4.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Perspecta.

Get Perspecta alerts:

Perspecta (NYSE:PRSP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Perspecta had a positive return on equity of 23.57% and a negative net margin of 16.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PRSP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Perspecta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Perspecta from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

In other news, Director Michael Earl Ventling acquired 2,000 shares of Perspecta stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.43 per share, with a total value of $34,860.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 14.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jana Partners LLC boosted its position in Perspecta by 36.7% during the third quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 12,799,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435,615 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Perspecta by 52.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,913,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,225,000 after purchasing an additional 654,433 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Perspecta by 86.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,581,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,758,000 after purchasing an additional 735,059 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Perspecta by 7.5% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 932,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,142,000 after purchasing an additional 64,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Perspecta by 466.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 578,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,246,000 after purchasing an additional 476,031 shares during the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PRSP opened at $26.89 on Friday. Perspecta has a 1 year low of $14.03 and a 1 year high of $29.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Perspecta’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.66%.

Perspecta Company Profile

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

See Also: Capital Gains Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Perspecta (PRSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Perspecta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perspecta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.