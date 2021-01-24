Phala.Network (PHA) One Day Volume Hits $14.45 Million

Phala.Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One Phala.Network coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000819 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Phala.Network has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. Phala.Network has a total market capitalization of $36.50 million and $14.45 million worth of Phala.Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00055421 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.45 or 0.00126779 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.85 or 0.00074223 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.38 or 0.00272881 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00068144 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00038389 BTC.

Phala.Network Coin Profile

Phala.Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 133,163,676 coins. The official message board for Phala.Network is medium.com/phala-network . The official website for Phala.Network is phala.network

Phala.Network Coin Trading

Phala.Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala.Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phala.Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phala.Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

