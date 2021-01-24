Phantasma Energy Price Tops $0.0179 on Exchanges (KCAL)

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded 21.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 24th. One Phantasma Energy token can currently be purchased for $0.0179 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Phantasma Energy has a total market capitalization of $917,888.52 and $9,087.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Phantasma Energy has traded up 19.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Phantasma Energy alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00055874 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.27 or 0.00129505 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00076433 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.51 or 0.00280372 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00069563 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,677.08 or 1.00121181 BTC.

Phantasma Energy Profile

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 51,289,310 tokens. The official message board for Phantasma Energy is medium.com/phantasticphantasma . The official website for Phantasma Energy is Phantasma.io

Buying and Selling Phantasma Energy

Phantasma Energy can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma Energy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma Energy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phantasma Energy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phantasma Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantasma Energy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.