Phantasma (SOUL) Trading 13.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. One Phantasma token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0971 or 0.00000302 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Phantasma has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Phantasma has a total market capitalization of $5.49 million and $119,393.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Phantasma alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,188.70 or 0.99927022 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00026079 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002474 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 33.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00021007 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000263 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003087 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000231 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Phantasma Token Profile

Phantasma is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Phantasma’s total supply is 96,302,327 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,542,635 tokens. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure, and scalable blockchain solution that allows developers to build decentralized applications (dapps) and facilitate interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma

Phantasma can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phantasma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantasma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.