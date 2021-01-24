Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) will report earnings per share of ($1.09) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Phillips 66’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.20) to ($0.91). Phillips 66 posted earnings per share of $1.54 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 170.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will report full-year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to $0.70. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $4.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Phillips 66.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.79. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $16.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.11 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PSX shares. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $73.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.76.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. 64.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PSX traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,563,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,166,562. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $40.04 and a 12 month high of $102.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.04. The company has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.76, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Phillips 66 (PSX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.