Phoneum Price Reaches $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (PHT)

Phoneum (CURRENCY:PHT) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 24th. In the last seven days, Phoneum has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Phoneum has a total market capitalization of $84,559.28 and approximately $1,250.00 worth of Phoneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phoneum token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Phoneum alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00076502 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $250.60 or 0.00785694 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00053923 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006067 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,458.11 or 0.04571628 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003136 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00015204 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00017852 BTC.

About Phoneum

Phoneum (PHT) is a token. Phoneum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 833,022,512 tokens. Phoneum’s official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Phoneum is medium.com/@phoneum . The official website for Phoneum is phoneum.io

Phoneum Token Trading

Phoneum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phoneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phoneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phoneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.