Phore (PHR) Market Cap Achieves $3.35 Million

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded up 21.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 24th. Phore has a total market cap of $3.35 million and $29,425.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Phore has traded up 17.3% against the US dollar. One Phore coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000447 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000376 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00016292 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00008204 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000030 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Phore Profile

Phore (PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 23,145,737 coins. Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phore is phore.io

Phore Coin Trading

Phore can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

