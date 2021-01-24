Phore (PHR) Price Reaches $0.15 on Exchanges

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One Phore coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000458 BTC on exchanges. Phore has a market capitalization of $3.49 million and $33,145.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Phore has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000392 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00014980 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00008702 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000030 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Phore Coin Profile

PHR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 23,147,667 coins. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Phore is phore.io

Phore Coin Trading

Phore can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

