Photon Tops One Day Volume of $6.00 (PHO)

Photon (CURRENCY:PHO) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 24th. Photon has a total market cap of $51,946.22 and $6.00 worth of Photon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Photon has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. One Photon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31,566.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,344.13 or 0.04258057 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $137.06 or 0.00434199 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $430.51 or 0.01363805 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.40 or 0.00549297 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $135.69 or 0.00429836 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004210 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.67 or 0.00280892 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00023732 BTC.

Photon Coin Profile

Photon is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Photon’s total supply is 37,906,568,884 coins. Photon’s official Twitter account is @PhotonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Photon is www.photoncc.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Photon is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Blake256 algorithm. It has a 90 billion PHO supply. “

Photon Coin Trading

Photon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Photon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Photon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Photon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

