Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.70.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DOC shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,438,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $509,336,000 after buying an additional 121,210 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,820,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,519,000 after buying an additional 28,032 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,423,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,406,000 after buying an additional 23,946 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 2,111,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,817,000 after buying an additional 267,051 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,022,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,140,000 after purchasing an additional 194,554 shares during the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DOC traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $18.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,072,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,945,923. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.39, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.83. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $11.01 and a 1-year high of $20.78.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $109.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.84 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 3.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 92.93%.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

