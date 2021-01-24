PieDAO DOUGH v2 (DOUGH) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $78,521.00

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (CURRENCY:DOUGH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 24th. PieDAO DOUGH v2 has a total market capitalization of $10.31 million and approximately $78,521.00 worth of PieDAO DOUGH v2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PieDAO DOUGH v2 token can now be purchased for about $1.05 or 0.00003302 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PieDAO DOUGH v2 has traded 5.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003136 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00055685 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.32 or 0.00129379 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.53 or 0.00076794 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $91.67 or 0.00287028 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00071447 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00040059 BTC.

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Profile

PieDAO DOUGH v2’s total supply is 74,264,137 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,773,155 tokens. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official message board is medium.com/piedao . PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official website is www.piedao.org

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Token Trading

PieDAO DOUGH v2 can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DOUGH v2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PieDAO DOUGH v2 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PieDAO DOUGH v2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

