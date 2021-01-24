Pillar Price Tops $0.0249 on Exchanges (PLR)

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 24th. One Pillar token can now be purchased for about $0.0249 or 0.00000078 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Pillar has traded 32.9% higher against the dollar. Pillar has a total market capitalization of $6.46 million and approximately $122,985.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.64 or 0.00077513 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 30.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $276.13 or 0.00868757 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00055314 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006077 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,424.20 or 0.04480754 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00016346 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00018160 BTC.

About Pillar

PLR is a token. It launched on July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 tokens. Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pillar’s official website is pillarproject.io . The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Pillar is medium.com/pillarproject

Buying and Selling Pillar

Pillar can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pillar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pillar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

