Pinnacle Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PPBN) and CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) Critical Review

Pinnacle Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PPBN) and CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.1% of Pinnacle Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.3% of CF Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of Pinnacle Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.3% of CF Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Pinnacle Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. CF Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. CF Bankshares pays out 5.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

Pinnacle Bankshares has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CF Bankshares has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pinnacle Bankshares and CF Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinnacle Bankshares N/A N/A N/A CF Bankshares 27.34% 27.74% 2.31%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Pinnacle Bankshares and CF Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinnacle Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A CF Bankshares 0 1 0 0 2.00

CF Bankshares has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential downside of 30.31%. Given CF Bankshares’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CF Bankshares is more favorable than Pinnacle Bankshares.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pinnacle Bankshares and CF Bankshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pinnacle Bankshares $24.86 million 2.10 $4.40 million N/A N/A CF Bankshares $46.82 million 1.95 $9.60 million $2.03 8.48

CF Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Pinnacle Bankshares.

Summary

CF Bankshares beats Pinnacle Bankshares on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pinnacle Bankshares

Pinnacle Bankshares Corporation operates as a bank holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts checking accounts, savings and time deposits, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. Its loan products include residential and commercial mortgages, home equity loans, consumer installment loans, agricultural loans, investment loans, small business loans, commercial lines of credit, and letters of credit. The company also provides credit cards; insurance, including property and casualty, life, and health; investment and annuity products; and overdraft, merchant bankcard processing, cash management, night drop, safe deposit boxes, notary, and telephone and online banking services. It operates in Campbell County, Bedford County, the town of Altavista, the town of Amherst, the village of Rustburg and the city of Lynchburg, and the city of Charlottesville, Virginia. Pinnacle Bankshares Corporation was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Altavista, Virginia.

About CF Bankshares

CF Bankshares Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans; construction and land loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, automobile loans, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits, as well as other loans. In addition, the company provides Internet and mobile banking, remote deposit, and corporate treasury management services. As of December 31, 2019, it operated six branch offices located in Franklin, Hamilton, Summit, Columbiana, and Blue Ash Counties; and a loan production office located in Franklin County; and an agency office located in Cuyahoga County, Ohio. The company was formerly known as Central Federal Corporation and changed its name to CF Bankshares Inc. in July 2020. CF Bankshares Inc. was founded in 1892 and is based in Worthington, Ohio.

