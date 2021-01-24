Pirate Chain Price Up 17.3% Over Last Week (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 24th. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $26.31 million and $580,610.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 17.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000480 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.31 or 0.00281892 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00085299 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00034129 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000652 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

ARRR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 173,140,983 coins. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

