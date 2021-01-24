PirateCash (PIRATE) Price Reaches $0.0554 on Exchanges

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 24th. PirateCash has a market cap of $1.43 million and $10,365.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PirateCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0554 or 0.00000177 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, PirateCash has traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 39.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00005158 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000046 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003640 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000067 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000128 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash Profile

PirateCash (PIRATE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 27,400,520 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. The official website for PirateCash is piratecash.net. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PirateCash

