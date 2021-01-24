Pirl Price Up 39.8% This Week (PIRL)

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 24th. During the last week, Pirl has traded up 39.8% against the dollar. One Pirl coin can currently be bought for about $0.0107 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pirl has a market cap of $905,694.65 and $13,373.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,647.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,431.74 or 0.04385409 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.58 or 0.00442856 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $453.73 or 0.01389789 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.05 or 0.00539234 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $139.12 or 0.00426118 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004065 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.11 or 0.00275999 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00024029 BTC.

About Pirl

Pirl (CRYPTO:PIRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Pirl’s total supply is 84,593,637 coins. The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirl’s official website is pirl.io . Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Pirl

Pirl can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

