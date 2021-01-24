Pivot Token Price Down 5.1% Over Last Week (PVT)

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One Pivot Token token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pivot Token has a total market cap of $838,823.73 and $424,157.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pivot Token has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pivot Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00077174 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $263.15 or 0.00801930 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00054334 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005957 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003054 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,498.37 or 0.04566239 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00016419 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00017682 BTC.

About Pivot Token

Pivot Token is a token. It launched on August 7th, 2018. Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 tokens. The official message board for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62 . Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/about

According to CryptoCompare, “Pivot is a community app for those interested in blockchain and world of cryptocurrency. It serves as a tool for the blockchain investor community to collaborate and communicate freely. Pivot started off in China. The Chinese version launched in March 2018 and the international version was launched in July 2018. The main mission of PVT Community is to empower blockchain investors through the community, discover quality projects. The community members can improve their awareness of the blockchain, collaborate within the community, and ultimately guide their investments and entrepreneurship. “

Pivot Token Token Trading

Pivot Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pivot Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pivot Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pivot Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pivot Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.