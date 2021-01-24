PIVX Reaches Market Cap of $25.33 Million (PIVX)

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Over the last seven days, PIVX has traded down 11.2% against the dollar. One PIVX coin can now be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00001242 BTC on exchanges. PIVX has a total market cap of $25.33 million and $922,047.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001981 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIVX Profile

PIVX (CRYPTO:PIVX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 65,147,890 coins. The official message board for PIVX is forum.pivx.org . PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PIVX is www.pivx.org . The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

PIVX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIVX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIVX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

